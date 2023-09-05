Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

