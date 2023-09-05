Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

LNC opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 222,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

