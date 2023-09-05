Zacks Research Comments on Barnes Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.