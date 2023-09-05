Zacks Research Comments on Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a report issued on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Delek US Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC raised its position in Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.