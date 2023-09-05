Zacks Research Comments on Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a report issued on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Delek US Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of DK stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.05%.
Insider Transactions at Delek US
In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC raised its position in Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Delek US
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.