Zacks Research Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Crown Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $93.87 on Monday. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Crown by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile



Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

