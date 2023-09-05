Zacks Research Weighs in on The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Children’s Place Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.18. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.