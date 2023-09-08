2,830 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

