5,172 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 69.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 31.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $216,942.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,477.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.09.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.