5,368 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.36. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

