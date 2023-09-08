5,843 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,034 shares of company stock worth $463,274. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $53.57 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.