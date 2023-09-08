Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 1,344 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.92. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

