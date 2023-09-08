ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

