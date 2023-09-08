Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 961 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $21,997.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,551 shares in the company, valued at $516,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,189,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

