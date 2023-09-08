Adam W. Woodard Acquires 1,000 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $59.37 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Spire by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.