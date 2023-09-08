Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 29.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.94 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

