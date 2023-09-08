Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.