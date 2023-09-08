Ali Pervaiz Sells 8,195 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $23,355.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accuray Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $255.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,747 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 387,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 549,523 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

