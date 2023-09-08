Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Posts Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANCTF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

