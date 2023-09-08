American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 381,704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.