American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

