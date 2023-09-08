American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 381,704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

