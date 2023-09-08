American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Holdings Cut by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $82.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Insider Activity

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,424.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

