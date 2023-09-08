Analyzing Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWY) and Its Competitors

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Instruments & Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Carl Zeiss Meditec to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carl Zeiss Meditec and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carl Zeiss Meditec 0 3 0 0 2.00 Carl Zeiss Meditec Competitors 259 810 764 12 2.29

As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Carl Zeiss Meditec’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carl Zeiss Meditec has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Carl Zeiss Meditec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carl Zeiss Meditec pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 32.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Carl Zeiss Meditec lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Carl Zeiss Meditec and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A 99.93 Carl Zeiss Meditec Competitors $1.06 billion $143.79 million 525.86

Carl Zeiss Meditec’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carl Zeiss Meditec. Carl Zeiss Meditec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carl Zeiss Meditec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carl Zeiss Meditec and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A Carl Zeiss Meditec Competitors -9.50% 1.97% 1.86%

Summary

Carl Zeiss Meditec rivals beat Carl Zeiss Meditec on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery. This segment also provides slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras used for the examination of the retina in hospitals and practices; and equipment for functional diagnostics. In addition, this segment offers surgical microscopes, biometers, and phacoemulsification or vitrectomy devices; and intraocular lenses for cataract patients. The Microsurgery segment offers visualization solutions for invasive surgical treatments; and solutions in the area of ear, nose and throat, plastic and reconstructive, neuro, dental, and spinal surgeries. It serves physicians in various fields and hospitals. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss AG.

