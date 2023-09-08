Analyzing Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Suncorp Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suncorp Group and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncorp Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Suncorp Group and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group 5.90% 3.59% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suncorp Group and Global Indemnity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A $0.38 21.94 Global Indemnity Group $628.53 million 0.73 -$850,000.00 $2.59 13.03

Suncorp Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Indemnity Group. Global Indemnity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncorp Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Suncorp Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products. The Suncorp Bank segment offers banking services, such as commercial, agribusiness, small business, and home loans; savings and transaction accounts; foreign exchange services; and treasury products and services. The Suncorp New Zealand segment provides general and life insurance products comprising home and contents, motor, commercial property, public liability and professional indemnity, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection. The company was formerly known as Suncorp-Metway Limited and changed its name to Suncorp Group Limited in December 2010. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

