ANZ Group Holdings Limited (AN3PI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.29 on September 19th

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 1.291 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from ANZ Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.18.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
ANZ Group Company Profile
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.