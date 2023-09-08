Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

