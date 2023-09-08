Arnon Rosenthal Sells 5,647 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALEC stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Alector by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,288,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

