Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $19.67. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1,598,534 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,840,066.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.85%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

