ASX Limited (ASX) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.12 on September 26th

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 1.121 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other ASX news, insider Damian Roche purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$59.05 ($38.10) per share, with a total value of A$354,300.00 ($228,580.65). In related news, insider Damian Roche bought 6,000 shares of ASX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$59.05 ($38.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,300.00 ($228,580.65). Also, insider Luke Randell purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$57.11 ($36.84) per share, with a total value of A$205,581.60 ($132,633.29). Insiders have acquired 12,999 shares of company stock valued at $757,256 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

