AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Hits $0.0899 on Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and $67,272.27 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

