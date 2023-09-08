B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of B2Gold worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

BTG stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

