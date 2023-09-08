Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.91 on October 13th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bakkavor Group Price Performance
BAKK stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.28) on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.70 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.53 ($1.60). The company has a market cap of £585.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5,050.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
