Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.91 on October 13th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BAKK stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.28) on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.70 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.53 ($1.60). The company has a market cap of £585.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5,050.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

