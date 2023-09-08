Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BCPT opened at GBX 70.11 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £491.84 million, a PE ratio of -541.54 and a beta of 0.82. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 64.10 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.05.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

