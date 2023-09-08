Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 92.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533,886 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Barclays by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCS. BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BCS lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

