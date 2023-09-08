Barratt Developments plc (BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on November 20th

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5393 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPY stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.45) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 495 ($6.25) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTDPY

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Dividend History for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.