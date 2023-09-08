Barratt Developments plc (BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on November 20th

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5393 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPY stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.45) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 495 ($6.25) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.80.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

