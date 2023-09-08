Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Best Buy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,979,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $238,993,000 after buying an additional 402,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,953,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $242,926,000 after buying an additional 54,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

