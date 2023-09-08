BioGaia AB (publ) (BIOGY) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) is one of 222 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioGaia AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioGaia AB (publ) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BioGaia AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioGaia AB (publ) N/A N/A 2.26 BioGaia AB (publ) Competitors $718.67 million -$6.51 million 156.45

BioGaia AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioGaia AB (publ). BioGaia AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioGaia AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A BioGaia AB (publ) Competitors -55.15% -87.11% -11.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BioGaia AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioGaia AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioGaia AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioGaia AB (publ) Competitors 127 654 1442 15 2.60

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 15.74%. Given BioGaia AB (publ)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioGaia AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioGaia AB (publ) competitors beat BioGaia AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula. The Adult Health segment provides gut health tablets and oral health lozenges products, as well as cultures, which are used as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy product. The Other segment provides packaging solutions. The company offers its products in the areas of infantile colic; antibiotic-associated and acute diarrhoea; gingivitis; periodontal disease; Helicobacter pylorithe gastric ulcer bacterium; low bone density; and diverticulitis, as well as baby and child gut, adult gut, immune, pregnancy, oral, and bone health. It offers its products under the BioGaia brand name. The company sells its products through distribution partners or through its own distribution channels. BioGaia AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.