BlackBerry’s (BB) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BB. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

