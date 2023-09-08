BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CII stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
