BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $240,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.