BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 29th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $152,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

