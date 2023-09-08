BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 29th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $12.79.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.