BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

