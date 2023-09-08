BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MHD stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $231,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

