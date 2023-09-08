BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

