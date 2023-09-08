BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

