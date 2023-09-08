BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.29.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.