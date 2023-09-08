BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $10.33 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

