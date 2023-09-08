BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 29th

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BSTZ stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the second quarter worth $334,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

