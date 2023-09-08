Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,772 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Heritage Commerce worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,590,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Stephens cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.