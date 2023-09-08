Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $534.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.