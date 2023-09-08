Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Donegal Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,744,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,386,214.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 256,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,680 and sold 130,455 shares valued at $2,023,768. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $480.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,451,000.00 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

