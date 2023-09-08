Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,878 shares of company stock valued at $36,056,897. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

